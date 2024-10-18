Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Non-Regular Workers Account for Record 43% of Wage Workers in 20s

Written: 2024-10-27 12:01:58Updated: 2024-10-27 13:22:38

Non-Regular Workers Account for Record 43% of Wage Workers in 20s

Photo : YONHAP News

State data show that four out of ten wage workers in their 20s are non-regular employees, with the proportion reaching an all-time high.

According to the data by Statistics Korea on Sunday, one-point-46 million people were non-regular workers out of the country's three-point-38 million wage workers in their 20s as of August.

The proportion of non-regular workers reached 43-point-one percent to mark the highest for any August since 2003.

The August number of non-regular workers in the age group is steadily increasing from about one million in 2014 to one-point-15 million in 2017, one-point-28 million in 2020 and one-point-42 million in 2023.

In contrast, the comparable figure for regular workers has decreased from two-point-27 million in 2014 to two-point-11 million in 2020, with the figure falling below two million for the first time this year to one-point-92 million.

The number of regular workers in their 20s declined by 346-thousand, while that of non-regular workers increased to 392-thousand over the past decade.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >