Samsung Electronics-SK Hynix Market Capitalization Gap Smallest in 13 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The gap in market capitalization between Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix has narrowed to the smallest in 13 years.According to the Korea Exchange on Sunday, market capitalization of Samsung's common stocks marked 333-point-seven trillion won, accounting for 15-point-85 percent of the overall value of stocks listed on the Korea Stock Price Index (KOSPI) market as of Friday.That's the lowest in over eight years since June 14, 2016, when it marked 15-point-79 percent.SK Hynix's market capitalization reached 146-point-three trillion won, or six-point-95 percent, the highest since July 16.As a result, the difference in the two chipmakers' market capitalization was eight-point-nine percent, the lowest in 13 years and three months since their gap marked eight-point-84 percent on July 18, 2011.Samsung's stock price remains weak due to delayed approval of quality tests to deliver 5th generation high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips to Nvidia and a third-quarter earnings shock, while SK Hynix's shares continue to rise on a HBM deal with Nvidia and robust third-quarter earnings results.