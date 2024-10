Photo : YONHAP News

Approximately 300 patrol officers will be deployed to the Hongdae and Itaewon areas in Seoul to support safety management activities ahead of the upcoming Halloween on Thursday.The Korean National Police Agency said on Sunday that police officers and patrol officials will engage in safety management activities through Thursday at popular sites that are likely to draw large crowds.On Saturday night, police personnel were deployed to Hongdae and Itaewon areas to control large crowds and secure safe passageways.The police will continue patrol activities by deploying patrol officers to crowded locations across the nation until Thursday.