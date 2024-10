Photo : YONHAP News

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday to discuss bilateral exchanges and cooperation between the South Korean port city and Poland.In the meeting with the Polish president at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, Park welcomed Duda's visit to Busan, saying that Poland is South Korea's strategic partner.Duda said tourists and investors could engage in exchanges more actively if an additional direct flight route was added between the two countries.In response, the mayor said that a flight route directly connecting Busan and Warsaw could be established in the future, expressing hope that exchanges and cooperation between Busan and Poland will further expand with Duda's visit to Busan.Duda visited South Korea last Tuesday for a state visit and held summit talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday.He also visited major South Korean defense companies in the southeastern city of Changwon the next day.