The country's major financial groups posted record net income through the third quarter.According to the financial industry on Sunday, KB Financial Group's net profit reached an all-time high of four-point-39 trillion won during the first nine months of the year.The figure for Shinhan Financial Group marked three-point-98 trillion won during the period, up four-point-four percent from a year earlier.Woori Financial Group registered two-point-65 trillion won in net profit through the third quarter, up nine-point-one percent on-year.The figure is close to Woori's all-time high of two-point-66 trillion won recorded in the same period of 2022.Hana Financial Group is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday.