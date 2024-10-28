S. Korean Delegation to Brief NATO on N. Korean Troops in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean government delegation is set to visit the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday to share information on the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.According to NATO, the delegation will attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council(NAC) on Monday morning, presided over by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.The NAC is NATO’s principal decision-making body, and Rutte is scheduled to hold a press conference after the briefing.Hong Jang-won, the deputy director of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, is leading the delegation of senior intelligence, military and foreign ministry officials.Ambassadors from South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand were invited to the NAC meeting to represent NATO’s four partners in the Indo-Pacific region, known as the Indo-Pacific Four or IP4 nations.The South Korean delegation also plans to brief the European Union’s Political and Security Committee.It will hold separate talks with top NATO and EU officials, including the NATO secretary-general.