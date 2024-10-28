Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korean Delegation to Brief NATO on N. Korean Troops in Russia

Written: 2024-10-28 08:32:12Updated: 2024-10-28 13:48:05

S. Korean Delegation to Brief NATO on N. Korean Troops in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean government delegation is set to visit the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday to share information on the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia. 

According to NATO, the delegation will attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council(NAC) on Monday morning, presided over by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. 

The NAC is NATO’s principal decision-making body, and Rutte is scheduled to hold a press conference after the briefing. 

Hong Jang-won, the deputy director of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, is leading the delegation of senior intelligence, military and foreign ministry officials. 

Ambassadors from South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand were invited to the NAC meeting to represent NATO’s four partners in the Indo-Pacific region, known as the Indo-Pacific Four or IP4 nations.

The South Korean delegation also plans to brief the European Union’s Political and Security Committee.

It will hold separate talks with top NATO and EU officials, including the NATO secretary-general.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >