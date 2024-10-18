N. Korea Releases Results of Investigation into Alleged Drone Incursion by S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reiterated its accusation that the South Korean military flew a drone over Pyongyang earlier this month, claiming it took off from South Korea’s Baengnyeong Island in the Yellow Sea.In a report on Monday, the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said the country’s defense ministry released the final results of its investigation the previous day and confirmed the drone’s origin and the route it took after dismantling the flight controller and analyzing its data.A ministry spokesperson reportedly said South Korean “military gangsters” sent the drone at 11:25 p.m. on October 8.The spokesperson said the drone flew over Jangyon, South Hwanghae Province; the waters around the Cho and Namjoap islets; and Chollima District, Nampho; before reaching the capital.According to the report, the drone then scattered propaganda leaflets over the North’s foreign and defense ministries, as well as a subway station in Pyongyang, around 1:30 a.m. on October 9.The KCNA said the evidence included 238 flight plans and flight logs for dates between June 5 and October 8, and that until October 8 the drone had only flown over South Korean territory.