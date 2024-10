Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian authorities say Russia has begun transporting North Korean soldiers to the front lines.According to the Kyiv Independent on Sunday, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said Russia is sending North Korean soldiers to the front lines in trucks with civilian license plates.The agency reportedly said Russian police officers stopped a Kamaz truck with civilian license plates on the Kursk-Voronezh highway on Sunday.The vehicle was carrying North Korean military personnel, according to the Ukrainian intelligence agency, but the driver did not have proper documentation.Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expected North Korean troops to be deployed to combat zones as early as Sunday or Monday, citing intelligence reports.