Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said Monday that the government will pay extra attention to signs of economic uncertainty in the third-quarter gross domestic product(GDP) data.The minister made the remarks during a meeting with concerned ministers at the government complex in Seoul.Choi said that despite a rebound in domestic demand, the GDP fell short of expectations due to sluggishness in the construction industry and weakened exports in the third quarter.The GDP grew one tenth of a percent on-quarter in the July-September period, falling short of market expectations.Addressing Israel’s attack on Iran over the weekend, the minister said the South Korean government will prepare for all possibilities through its pan-governmental emergency response system.He added that the government will respond swiftly to excessive volatility in the financial and foreign exchange markets, executing contingency plans in cooperation with related organizations.