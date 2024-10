Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has derided South Korea over its refusal to respond to the North’s allegations of a drone incursion over its capital city earlier this month.In a statement carried by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, Kim said she would like to see “how the dirty curs in Seoul bark” if an unidentified drone appears over the South Korean capital and scatters leaflets criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol, and if North Korea then refuses to confirm the report and says it’s worthless to respond.The mocking remarks are a reference to comments from the South Korean military, which has said it cannot confirm the South flew a drone over Pyongyang earlier this month and that the North’s accusation is not worth responding to.On October 19, North Korea claimed to have found remnants of a South Korean drone in its capital city and released photos of the alleged wreckage.