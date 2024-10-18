[EXCLUSIVE] Military to Establish New Innovation, Planning Office to Accelerate Military Structural Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry will establish a new office on innovation and planning in a bid to accelerate military structural reforms in line with changes in the nation's military manpower.In an exclusive report on Monday, KBS cited a high-ranking military official, who said the defense innovation and planning office will form after adjusting and separating roles of the existing office of military resources management, military force policy bureau and defense innovation planning bureau.The new office is also expected to oversee matters pertaining to the weapons system and defense industries.The military structural reforms are deemed an urgent task as military manpower is forecast to drop from 500-thousand this year to around 390-thousand by 2039.An official from the military said the reforms are set to focus on introducing customized weapons systems, manned and unmanned complex or lightweight systems in accordance with the decreasing manpower.The military plans to launch the new innovation and planning office between next February and March.