Seoul City Aims to Cut Number of Suicides in Half by 2030

The Seoul Metropolitan Government intends to cut the city’s suicide rate in half by 2030.In a plan announced Monday, the city pledged to inject 91-point-six billion won, or around 66 million U.S. dollars, through 2026 to address the problem.The suicide rate among Seoul residents reached a record high of 23-point-two for every 100-thousand people last year.One out of every two Seoulites considers themselves to have a mental health problem, while eight-point-four percent said they were experiencing depression.The city plans to increase the number of 24-hour call center counselors to 30 by 2026, from the current 12.Privately run counseling services will be offered to 20-thousand people this year, and that number will gradually expand to 100-thousand people annually by 2027.The city government will provide 80-thousand won per session for eight weekly sessions.The number of community counseling centers in Seoul will increase to 27 from the current eleven by 2026, and they will be present in all 25 of the city’s districts instead of only nine.