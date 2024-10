Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called on officials to expedite the administration's push for four key reforms concerning the national pension, health care, education and labor.According to presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon on Monday, Yoon made the call during a meeting with his aides, stressing that pushing for the reforms are equivalent to giving priority to addressing livelihood issues.The president urged his aides to speed up the process to generate a tangible outcome within the year's end.A high-ranking presidential official said the administration's push for reforms have been overshadowed during the parliamentary audit by political strife unrelated to livelihood issues.The official said media attention toward the reforms would help restore the momentum.