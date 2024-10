Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer An Byeong-hun claimed his first DP World Tour victory in nine years, defeating compatriot Kim Joo-hyung on Sunday in a playoff on home soil.At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, during the final round of the 2024 Genesis Championship, An secured his second career win on the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour.His previous victory was at the BMW Championship in 2015.An and Kim began the final round tied for the lead, with each one shooting a five-under 67 in the final round to finish at 17-under 271.Returning to the 18th for the playoff, Kim carded his first bogey on the hole this week, while An birdied to clinch the trophy.As a co-sanctioned event with the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association Tour, the win gives An two titles on the domestic circuit.With this victory, An rose to No. 27 in the Official World Golf Rankings.