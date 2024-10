Photo : YONHAP News

A government-led initiative to boost productivity by integrating manufacturing with artificial intelligence is set to begin this year.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy held a ceremony on Monday and unveiled 26 projects to be implemented this year, with plans in place to increase the number to 200 by 2027.The projects span 12 sectors, including semiconductors and shipbuilding, and together they will cost three-point-seven trillion won, or around two-point-six billion U.S. dollars.Of that amount, the central government is contributing 190 billion won over the next four years.The ministry initially planned to select ten projects but chose 26 due to high industry demand.The ministry expects the initiative to increase productivity by 30 percent, reduce manufacturing costs more than 20 percent, reduce the number of defects more than 50 percent, and yield an energy savings of more than 10 percent.