Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) is scheduled to meet October 30 to discuss the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.According to Russia’s Sputnik News, the Swiss Permanent Mission to the UN announced the meeting.The mission explained that Ukraine requested the meeting with support from the United States, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Slovenia and Malta.Sputnik also reported that Russia had previously requested a UNSC meeting on October 31 to discuss the delivery of weapons to Ukraine by Western countries and its impact on the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian situation.Wednesday’s meeting is expected to address concerns regarding ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.