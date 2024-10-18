JCS Warns N. Korea Will Face Corresponding Steps if It Infiltrates Drones

Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) has warned that North Korea will face corresponding countermeasures if it infiltrates drones into South Korean territory.JCS spokesperson Lee Sung-joon unveiled such a stance to reporters on Monday when asked to comment on Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, hinting at engaging in such a provocation in a retaliatory move.Lee said if North Korean drones intrude into the South, Seoul will take corresponding steps to protect the safety and assets of the South Korean people.Earlier in the day, in a statement carried by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), Kim said she would like to see “how the dirty curs in Seoul bark” if an unidentified drone appears over the South Korean capital and scatters leaflets criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol.Some observers believe Kim made the remark in response to Seoul's military brushing off Pyongyang’s claims that the South flew a drone over Pyongyang earlier this month.Others have assessed that by making such a statement, Kim was hinting that her country could send drones to the South and distribute anti-Seoul propaganda leaflets.