Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed government agencies to exert all-out efforts in managing economic uncertainties both at home and abroad as well as geopolitical risks, including the rising tensions in Ukraine and Middle East.Presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said the president issued the order during his weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday.Among the meeting’s participants was Director of National Security Shin Won-sik who met with his American and Japanese counterparts in Washington last Friday.At the three-way meeting, Shin, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Japan’s National Security Advisor Takeo Akiba had expressed deep concerns over North Korea’s deployment of troops to Russia and jointly urged Pyongyang and Moscow to suspend their military cooperation.