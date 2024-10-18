Survey: Three-Quarters of S. Koreans Believe Unification is Necessary

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that three-quarters of South Koreans believe unification of the two Koreas is necessary.According to the national unification survey for the third quarter released by the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council on Monday, 74-point-six percent of respondents answered in the affirmative, slightly lower than the 78 percent posted in the second quarter.The figure had increased in the first quarter after standing at the lowest rate in five years in the fourth quarter of last year at 64 percent.The survey also found that South Koreans believe establishing a consultative body for dialogue between the two Koreas is the most pressing task among the seven plans laid out in the Yoon administration's "August 15 Unification Doctrine.”About 40 percent of respondents picked the agenda, followed by pursuing humanitarian aid to guarantee North Koreans the right to live and revitalizing education programs on unification.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.It polled one-thousand adults between October 20 and 22.