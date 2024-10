Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's human rights watchdog ruled that a sports facility's membership ban for seniors aged 65 or older constitutes discrimination.According to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea on Monday, a petitioner, aged 68, had tried to purchase a short-term membership at a sports club they had frequented using a one-day pass for around five years.The sports club, however, refused to allow the petitioner membership, citing concerns over accidents involving seniors aged 65 or older.The Commission said that while safety accident prevention is a justified objective, it would be difficult to conclude that accidents at sports facilities is in proportion to age.It added that the age-based restriction could spread a negative perception of seniors, resulting in justification for exclusion of the elderly.The Commission recommended the head of the sports club to revise the articles of association on membership eligibility.