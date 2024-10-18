Panel Aims to Reach Preliminary Agreement on Retirement Age Extension by Q1

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential advisory body for social dialogue announced plans to reach an agreement on the issue of "extending employment" for older workers, including retirement age extension by early next year.During a press briefing on Monday, Economic, Social and Labor Council(ESLC) chairman Kwon Ki-seop noted a significant public interest and expectations regarding extending the retirement age, adding that the council should aim to reach a preliminary conclusion on the issue.In line with its plan to reach a preliminary agreement by the first quarter of next year, the ESLC plans to host a forum in December to discuss continued employment for older workers.A meeting of representatives from labor, management and government will also be held in December to review the status of key agenda.While the business side has expressed concerns that extending the retirement age without wage reductions is unfeasible, the labor side is calling for an extension of the statutory retirement age, citing concerns over job insecurity and excessive wage cuts.