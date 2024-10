Photo : YONHAP News

The Kia Tigers have defeated the Samsung Lions to win the 2024 Korean Series title.The Tigers beat the Lions 7-5 in Game 5 of the Korean Series at the Gwangju-Kia Champions Field Monday.The team won four games of the best-of-seven series for their 12th title.With the feat, the Tigers have now won more titles than any team in Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) history.