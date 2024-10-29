Yoon: S. Korean Delegation to Visit Ukraine to Discuss N. Korean Troops in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says a South Korean delegation will visit Ukraine to share information on the North Korean troops in Russia and discuss how best to cooperate with Ukrainian intelligence and defense officials.The presidential office said Monday that Yoon made the disclosure during a phone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, while discussing phased measures in response to the troops’ presence.In their second phone call in a week, Yoon told Rutte that South Korea will continue to consult closely with NATO, expressing hope that under Rutte's leadership, NATO will redouble its efforts to prevent illegal interaction between Moscow and Pyongyang in solidarity and coordination with the NATO member countries.Rutte said illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including the dispatching of North Korean troops to Russia, is intensifying the conflict, which he said poses a serious threat to the peace and prosperity of the international community.The NATO chief thanked South Korea for sending a delegation quickly to share information with NATO’s members.Rutte added that the involvement of North Korean forces in the Ukraine war is a “top priority” for NATO, expressing hope that NATO and South Korea will constantly share information and continue to discuss countermeasures.