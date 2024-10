Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, has reportedly left Pyongyang to visit Russia amid international criticism over the North’s participation in the war between Russia and Ukraine.According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, a delegation led by Choe departed Pyongyang on Monday for an official visit to Russia.During the trip, Choe is expected to discuss diplomatic response measures regarding the North Korean troops in Russia.Discussions between Choe and Russian officials may also touch on a visit to Russia by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next year, as the Kremlin has previously hinted at the possibility of such a visit.The KCNA said Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong-gyu and Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora went to the airport to see off Choe and her delegation.