Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly says he expects 12-thousand North Korean troops in Russian territory “soon.”According to the French news service AFP on Monday, Zelenskyy made the remarks the same day during a press conference after meeting with Nordic leaders in Iceland.Zelenskyy reportedly said some three-thousand North Korean soldiers and officers are already in Russian territory and claimed Russia will “use” them in its war on Ukraine.Earlier, the U.S. Department of Defense said North Korea has sent around ten-thousand troops to Russia and some have already moved closer to Ukraine.Last week, the U.S. estimated that three-thousand North Korean troops were present in Russia.