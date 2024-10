Photo : YONHAP News

Rosé of the girl group BLACKPINK has become the highest-charting female K-pop artist with “APT,” which debuted at No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart this week.[Sound bite Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.]On Tuesday, Billboard announced on social media that Rosé’s duet with American singer Bruno Mars made the top ten.Previously, the highest-charting song by a female K-pop artist was BLACKPINK’s 2020 collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” which peaked at No. 13.“APT” stands at No. 1 on two charts: Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excluding the U.S.Earlier, the new song ranked No. 4 on Britain’s Official Singles Chart, the highest-ever spot for any song by a female K-pop musician.