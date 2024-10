Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties were united in commemorating the victims of the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush and consoling bereaved families on the second anniversary of the tragedy that killed 159 people and injured nearly 200 others.In a social media posting on Tuesday, ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon mourned the deaths of the 159 people, pledging increased efforts for legal and institutional improvements to prevent a recurrence of such a tragic disaster.While also remembering the victims on social media, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung promised to lead efforts to find the truth behind the tragedy without anyone being off-limits in accountability.Minor Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk urged the nation not to forget the victims, stressing that the only way to console the bereaved families is to get to the bottom of the disaster.