Kia Tigers Beat Samsung Lions, Win 12th Korean Series Title

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: After a battle in Game 5 of the 2024 Korean Series, the Kia Tigers came out on top, defeating the Samsung Lions 7-5 at the Gwangju-Kia Champions Field on Monday to win their 12th Korean Series championship. Coming back from behind, the Tigers clinched silverware in front of home fans for the first time in 37 years.Yun Sohyang has this report.Report: The Kia Tigers have won the 2024 Korean Series after defeating the Samsung Lions at home.The Tigers beat the Lions 7-5, coming back from behind in Game 5 of the Korean Series at the Gwangju-Kia Champions Field on Monday.The team won four games in the best-of-seven series and gained its 12th Korean Series title, a Korean Baseball Organization(KBO) record.The Gwangju club entered the Korean Series after finishing the regular season on top, with seven games left to play.The Tigers have reached the Korean Series 12 times and won every single time, the last time being in 2017.But this is the first time in 37 years that the Tigers got to lift the Korean Series trophy in front of home fans.The Daegu team has the second-highest number of Korea Series wins under its belt with eight.Monday’s loss marks the Lions’ 11th runner-up finish, the most for any KBO club.The team was looking to win the title for the first time in a decade.Second baseman Kim Sun-bin of the Tigers was voted the Korean Series MVP, earning 46 of the 99 votes cast by members of the media.This KBO regular season has seen record attendance, bringing in 10,887,705 fans.The league’s popularity continued into the postseason, and all 16 games were played to sold-out crowds.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio News.