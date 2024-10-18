Yoon Pays Tribute to Victims of Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has paid tribute to the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush, which killed 159 people in 2022, and expressed his condolences to their families on the second anniversary of the tragedy.Yoon also called on concerned ministries to reinforce safety systems, including crowd management measures, while presiding over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office on Tuesday.Meanwhile, the president reaffirmed his commitment to four major reforms concerning the national pension, health care, education and labor.The president reiterated his commitment to the reforms, stressing that they are necessary to improve the people’s economic well-being.Yoon said the government will focus its capabilities on pursuing the reforms during the remaining two months of the year, saying that without structural reform across society, there is no future for the country.The president said medical reform is the most pressing task, calling for efforts to prepare for the winter and ensure that there are no disruptions in health care services.