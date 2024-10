Photo : YONHAP News

Japan reportedly plans to hold a ceremony next month to honor everyone who worked at the UNESCO World Heritage-registered Sado mines, including Koreans that were forced into labor during Japan's colonial rule.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Tuesday, the commemorative ceremony will be held on November 24, in Sado City, west of Sado Island.Tokyo promised to hold an annual memorial ceremony for the Korean and Japanese laborers during UNESCO's review of the World Heritage listing in July.South Korea gave consent to the listing on the condition that Japan take steps to inform international visitors about the full history of the site, including an exhibition referring to the harsh working conditions Koreans endured there and the annual memorial event.Seoul hopes Tokyo will send a high-level government official to the upcoming ceremony, which will be hosted by a committee comprising civic groups.