Photo : YONHAP News

On the second anniversary of the Itaewon tragedy on Tuesday, the speaker of the National Assembly and the leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties held a memorial event at the National Assembly.National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik apologized to the bereaved families and victims on behalf of the lawmakers and vowed the parliament will do its utmost to support the special investigation committee, launched last month, in uncovering the truth.Around 120 bereaved family members and 60 members of the ruling and opposition parties attended the event to commemorate the Halloween crowd crush, which took 159 lives.Together, the lawmakers also pledged to prevent a recurrence.This is the first time the National Assembly has officially hosted a memorial event to commemorate the tragedy.The bereaved families and survivors who attended the event urged the lawmakers to work to uncover the truth behind the crowd crush and prevent secondary harm.