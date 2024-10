Photo : YONHAP News

Memorial events are taking place across the country to honor the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush on Tuesday, the second anniversary of the tragedy.Earlier in the day, a memorial event at the National Assembly brought together survivors, members of the bereaved families, the National Assembly speaker, and the leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties.Another event will take place at 6:34 p.m. at exit No. 1 of Itaewon Station in Seoul, where the first 112 emergency call was placed at 6:34 p.m. on the day of the tragedy.Participants will read from and discuss “The Tragedy Does Not Stay in the Alley,” a book published to mark the second anniversary.Memorial events are also scheduled for 6:34 p.m. at the cultural plaza in Suwon Station and in front of the Hanil Theater in Daegu.