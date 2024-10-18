NIS Assesses N. Korean Leader Upgrading Security Due to Assassination Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's intelligence agency assessed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has begun to upgrade his security due to concerns over a potential assassination attempt.According to rival political parties on the parliamentary Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, the assessment was made by the National Intelligence Service(NIS) during a closed-door parliamentary audit.The NIS said as Kim increased public appearances this year by over 60 percent compared to last year, the North elevated security measures for the leader, including the operation of communication jamming vehicles and seeking the usage of drone detection devices.The state agency said the status of Kim's daughter and potential successor, Ju-ae, is assessed to have recently been elevated, referring to an expanded scope of her attendance at public events.The agency also mentioned Pyongyang's release of photos showing the daughter directly speaking to the Russian ambassador and being in a two-shot picture with her father.