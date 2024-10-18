Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

NIS Assesses N. Korean Leader Upgrading Security Due to Assassination Concerns

Written: 2024-10-29 16:45:56Updated: 2024-10-29 16:56:01

NIS Assesses N. Korean Leader Upgrading Security Due to Assassination Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's intelligence agency assessed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has begun to upgrade his security due to concerns over a potential assassination attempt.

According to rival political parties on the parliamentary Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, the assessment was made by the National Intelligence Service(NIS) during a closed-door parliamentary audit.

The NIS said as Kim increased public appearances this year by over 60 percent compared to last year, the North elevated security measures for the leader, including the operation of communication jamming vehicles and seeking the usage of drone detection devices.

The state agency said the status of Kim's daughter and potential successor, Ju-ae, is assessed to have recently been elevated, referring to an expanded scope of her attendance at public events.

The agency also mentioned Pyongyang's release of photos showing the daughter directly speaking to the Russian ambassador and being in a two-shot picture with her father.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >