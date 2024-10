Photo : YONHAP News

Medical students will be allowed to take a leave of absence as long as the request is for personal reasons.The education ministry revealed the decision on Tuesday after holding a closed-door meeting with the presidents of 40 universities that have medical schools.Previously, medical students were only allowed to take a leave of absence on condition that they return to school next year.A majority of medical students have boycotted classes since early this year after the government decided to increase the medical school admissions quota.The ministry said it reached the decision after taking into consideration opinions from all levels of society, including universities and the National Assembly.