NIS: Russia Teaching Military Terms to N. Korean Troops

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea’s intelligence agency believes some of the North Korean troops deployed to Russia in support of its military offensive in Ukraine may be at the front lines now, learning basic military terms for battlefield communication. The National Intelligence Service(NIS) has revealed its latest assessments to the parliamentary Intelligence Committee, including its view that the North is stepping up efforts to protect Kim Jong-un from would-be assassins.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The National Intelligence Service says two North Korean generals and some of their troops may have already moved to the front lines against Ukraine, and that North Korean soldiers are learning basic military terms in Russian.That’s according to the lawmakers on the parliamentary Intelligence Committee, who received a closed-door briefing from the NIS on Tuesday.[Sound bite: People Power Party Rep. Lee Seong-kweun (Korean-English)]“The NIS believes the transfer of troops between North Korea and Russia is underway, and the agency is trying to confirm whether some North Korean troops deployed to Russia have been transported to the front lines, including two high-ranking generals. The NIS said the Russian military is teaching the North Korean soldiers some 100 military terms in Russian, including “to your positions,” “shelling” and “fire.” It is believed that the North Korean soldiers are having difficulty learning the terms, and the solution to these communication problems is unclear.”The intelligence agency told the lawmakers it is paying close attention to signs of provocation from North Korea as the U.S. presidential election approaches.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Rep. Park Sun-won (Korean-English)]“According to the NIS, North Korea could launch a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile, which it is currently developing, or an intercontinental ballistic missile, to secure more advanced missile technology. With newly introduced cutting-edge parts and technological cooperation with Russia, North Korea appears to be preparing to launch a reconnaissance satellite following a failed attempt in May. The NIS said though no particular movements have been spotted, it is keeping a close eye on North Korea, keeping in mind even the possibility that North Korea might conduct its seventh nuclear test after the U.S. presidential election.”According to the NIS, the North has beefed up measures to protect Kim Jong-un.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Rep. Park Sun-won (Korean-English)]“The NIS also briefed the committee on any unusual signs regarding Kim Jong-un and his family. The NIS said Kim Jong-un has made 110 public appearances so far this year, an increase of 60 percent over last year. Considering that fact and the possibility of assassination attempts, North Korea is reinforcing security for Kim Jong-un by introducing network-jamming vehicles and drone-detection equipment.”The NIS also told the lawmakers that Kim’s daughter Ju-ae has gained status, as the North Korean leader’s sister Yo-jong is now being seen escorting and assisting the girl.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.