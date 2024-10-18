Opposition Passes Revisions to Exclude Ruling Party from Special Prosecutor Recommendation

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition Democratic Party is pushing ahead to revise parliamentary regulations to exclude the ruling party from the process of nominating a special prosecutor in the event the probe concerns the president's family.The revision bill passed the subcommittee of the House Steering Committee Monday evening as People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers walked out in protest.Under the revised regulations, the ruling party will be stripped of its right to recommend two of the seven members on the special counsel nomination panel if the probe targets the president or family members.Alongside separate legislation attempts to launch a full scale independent counsel investigation into first lady Kim Keon-hee, the Democratic Party plans to run a briefer probe into allegations surrounding her by invoking a 2014 law.As the DP proceeded to revise the Act on the Appointment of Independent Prosecutor, PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho threatened to take legal action, accusing the opposition of parliamentary dictatorship.