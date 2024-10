Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea and Russia reportedly held a joint information technology(IT) exhibition in Pyongyang.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Wednesday that the joint IT product exhibition opened the previous day at the Pyongyang Science and Technology Complex.The KCNA said the exhibition, which focused on digital development and cooperation, featured high-tech IT products developed by educational and scientific research units and companies in both countries.The opening ceremony was attended by senior North Korean officials and a Russian delegation led by Andrei Zarenin, vice minister of digital development, communications and mass media.The two countries held their first joint IT exhibition in Pyongyang in 2006, and North Korean media had not mentioned it since then.