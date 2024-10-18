Yoon, Canadian PM Talk on Phone to Discuss N. Korean Troops in Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has spoken with the prime minister of Canada about the troops North Korea is dispatching to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.According to the presidential office on Wednesday, the president spoke over the phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said North Korean soldiers could be sent to the front lines sooner than expected.Yoon said Seoul intends to send a delegate to Montreal for the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of Ukraine’s 10-Point Peace Formula, which takes place Wednesday and Thursday.Trudeau proposed that the two sides deliver a coordinated response, saying the involvement of North Korean troops is likely to escalate the war in Ukraine and affect security across Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.The leaders also discussed bilateral security and defense industry cooperation, with Yoon saying he hopes the two countries will establish a high-level security dialogue after the foreign and defense ministers of both countries meet Friday in Ottawa.