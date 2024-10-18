Climate-Related Disasters Cost Nation almost 16 Trillion Won in 10 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Climate-related disasters between 2013 and 2023 cost the nation about 15-point-92 trillion won, or around eleven-point-five billion U.S. dollars, and left 341 people dead or missing.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Mo Gyeong-jong compiled the data in cooperation with a local think tank.Mo said the economic damage from climate-related disasters in 2022 was about five-point-three times the corresponding figure for 2013.The number of missing or dead totaled four during the years between 2013 and 2017, he said, but for the years between 2018 and 2022 it was 57.Damage from heavy rainfall cost some nine-point-93 trillion won over the entire 10-year period, while typhoon damage cost four-point-83 trillion won and wildfire damage cost one-point-11 trillion won.Heat waves left 193 people missing or dead during those 10 years, while 102 people died or went missing because of heavy rains and 40 because of typhoons.This year’s nationwide average temperature for the months of June through August was 25-point-six degrees Celsius, the highest since 1973, when the government began compiling data for the whole country.