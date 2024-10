Photo : YONHAP News

More than a third of all tree species around the world face extinction due largely to climate change and deforestation.Citing a report from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature(IUCN), CBS News said 38 percent of tree species are at risk, threatening ecosystems, plants, animals and economies.The report said trees in almost every country face threats from climate change, deforestation, invasive species, pests and diseases.The IUCN said more than five-thousand tree species on its Red List are used for timber in construction, while over two-thousand species are used for medicines, food and fuel.In 2021, world leaders pledged to end deforestation by 2030, but last year the world permanently lost six-point-37 million hectares of forestland.