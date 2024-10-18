PPP Chief Calls to Boldly, Preemptively Seek Resolution to Key Tasks, Public Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon called to boldly and preemptively put forth and execute a resolution to key tasks and areas of public concern.At a press conference on Wednesday marking his first 100 days as party chief, Han said the discord with the government over health care reforms should be resolved within next month to prevent a collapse of the nation's medical service.Citing a push for a four-way dialogue on health care reforms as one of the party's achievements under his leadership, Han urged the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to clearly state its stance on participation.When asked to specify the areas of public concern, the ruling party leader said there is no doubt that allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee account for a major portion, stressing the need for a special inspector to probe such allegations involving the president's family.Han said the ruling party must lead efforts toward change and reform, including the appointment of special inspector, adding he believes and anticipates that the presidential office is also moving on a path toward change.