Photo : YONHAP News

More than 50 percent of South Koreans in their 30s were unmarried as of last year’s census.According to the census results released by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, as of November 1, 2023, the proportion of unmarried people among all people in their 30s stood at 51-point-three percent.Of the country’s regions, Seoul had the highest proportion of unmarried people, 62-point-eight percent; while Sejong had the lowest, 34-point-four percent.Among the 42-point-94 million South Koreans aged 18 and older, the unmarried population accounted for 12-point-675 million people, or 29-point-five percent of the total.Unmarried men made up 34-point-two percent of all adult men, nine-point-three percentage points higher than the corresponding figure for women, which was 24-point-nine percent.