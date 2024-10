Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will conduct joint studies related to the Artemis moon exploration program.According to the Korea AeroSpace Administration on Wednesday, it has signed a study agreement on the Artemis program with U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration(NASA).The agreement comes three years after Seoul signed the Artemis Accords, a U.S.-led international agreement for lunar exploration. South Korea is the fifth country to sign a study agreement on the Artemis program with NASA.The two agencies are set to jointly carry out various studies for sustainable exploration of the Moon and preparations for Mars exploration.The two sides will conduct feasibility studies on lunar landers, space communications, tools and applications to support astronauts, and space-based life sciences and medical operations.