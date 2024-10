Photo : KBS News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung once again invited ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon to meet for one-on-one discussions.At a party Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, Lee said he has yet to hear from Han since they previously agreed to set the date through their respective chiefs of staff.Lee had proposed the meeting on October 21, and Han later accepted.The opposition leader said they should meet to discuss a range of important issues, urging the ruling party chief to fulfill earlier promises to abolish the Mobile Device Distribution Improvement Act and to increase protection for depositors.