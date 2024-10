Photo : YONHAP News

ADOR, the agency that manages the K-pop girl group NewJeans, has rejected a proposal to reinstate Min Hee-jin as CEO.According to industry sources, the agency’s board of directors met Wednesday at HYBE’s headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, and the majority voted against the proposal.The board meeting was reportedly convened at Min’s request.Min had previously filed for an injunction, saying the directors should approve her reinstatement, but on Tuesday a Seoul court dismissed the request.The former ADOR CEO is expected to contest the board’s decision, maintaining her stance that there has been no breach of shareholder agreements and that her contract remains valid and should be honored.