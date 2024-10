Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon is pressing the Yoon Suk Yeol administration to resolve concerns about first lady Kim Keon-hee by the end of next month.During a news conference on Wednesday marking his first 100 days in office, the ruling party chief said the government’s reform efforts have been overshadowed by disappointments and concerns.In the question-and-answer session with reporters, Han specified that the concerns are about the first lady, reiterating the proposal to appoint a special inspector general to oversee matters related to her.While saying there are matters that need to be addressed by the end of November, he argued that the ruling camp must heed public sentiment and think outside the box to bring changes to produce the next president.