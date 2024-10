Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Yu Yong-weon said the government is considering providing HAWK surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine.Yu, a member of the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, made the remarks during an interview on CBS Radio on Wednesday.The PPP lawmaker said Ukraine, in response to the deployment of North Korean troops, is requesting weapons support from Seoul, adding that one of the options under consideration is the medium-range HAWK surface-to-air missile.Yu explained that the missiles are being retired and newer models are being deployed, so they’ve become less useful to South Korea but would still be useful for Ukraine.However, he stressed that providing lethal weapons to Ukraine would be the last resort, adding that Seoul is “not at that stage, yet.”