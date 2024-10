Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says Ukraine will begin discussions this week on sending a special envoy to South Korea to discuss ways to respond to the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.A senior official at the top office told reporters on Wednesday that it will likely take one or two days for Ukraine to designate the envoy and devise an agenda for the discussion with South Korean officials.The official’s remarks come a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke over the phone with President Yoon Suk Yeol and informed him of his plans to send a special envoy to Seoul at an early date, promising to actively share information and expand communication with South Korea.The official also told reporters Ukraine had not requested artillery shells from South Korea as part of its support.