Photo : YONHAP News

The nation has confirmed its first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far this fall season at a poultry farm in Gangwon Province.Quarantine authorities said Wednesday that the birds at the farm in Donghae had the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of the virus.The farm, which raises some 700 laying hens and roughly 80 ducks, reported the case a day earlier.Authorities said they promptly culled some 780 birds and issued a standstill order for 24 hours through 12 a.m. Thursday, banning the movement of personnel and vehicles from poultry farms and related livestock facilities nationwide.The government plans to boost quarantine steps, including disinfection and inspection efforts, for poultry farms and migratory bird sanctuaries.Authorities had earlier designated the period between October and February as a special quarantine period to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza during the winter season.