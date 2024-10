Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says that it is necessary to find ways to send South Korean analysts to Ukraine to monitor North Korean military activities.A senior presidential official on Wednesday spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity that South Korea has duties to monitor and assess North Korean military activities in a friendly nation.While noting that such a move should be justified as a defense measure, the official also said that it is necessary to consider whether to cooperate with Ukrainian authorities on how to handle North Korean deserters.The official said that Ukraine will begin discussions this week on sending a special envoy to South Korea to discuss ways to respond to the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.